DB prospect, son of Tigers O-line coach, says Clemson offer is one he won't forget

2027 DB Harrison Luke says Clemson offer is one he won't forget

There are some phone calls you never forget. That moment came earlier this week for 2027 defensive back Harrison Luke, with the rising junior announcing his first Division 1 offer from Clemson. For Luke, his recruitment will surely carry something unique, being the son of Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke. TigerNet first caught the young defender in action in Charlotte's Under Armour Camp in April, flashing his skills for local scouts and media. All he wanted was a chance to showcase his ability, and now he's got one. Perhaps, that showcase came sooner than he believed. As he picked up the phone to answer Dabo Swinney, he told him his performance last summer at his high school camp sparked an idea that would come to fruition nearly one year later. "I think last year I did really well in camp, and I guess Coach Swinney was, he's just saying how impressed he was, and so I guess he's kind of been talking about it for a little bit," Luke told TigerNet. "And so that's how it came about." As Luke reflects on that phone call that became his first D1 offer, he knows it is one he will truly never forget. "It feels great just to know that he believes in me," Luke said. "It was really cool. Yeah, it was a phone call I won't forget." Another item of Luke's journey to get here is an injury he suffered at the beginning of his sophomore season, tearing a ligament in his foot that nearly cost him his entire season. He was able to return for the postseason and help close the deal for a perfect season, but he still holds a chip on his shoulder where he feels like he has something to prove. "That was really good to show the state championship run," Luke said, "but junior year, I feel like I have a lot to prove, and I'm really looking forward to it." Luke has returned from an Ole Miss camp and plans on attending Swinney's high school camp on June 4 and will also be participating in an Auburn camp later in June. He hopes to make a college choice closer to his senior season, still feeling that this process is new to navigate. Regardless of where this journey takes him, his first offer from Clemson will be one that will stay at the top of his mind for years to come. "Honestly, I don't know," Luke said. "This is all kind of new. I do see a lot of people trying to get it done before their senior season, so they can really focus on that. So I would say sometime before my senior season."

