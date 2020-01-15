BREAKING

LSU investigating if Odel Beckham Jr. gave cash to players after title win
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, January 15, 2020 2:47 PM
OBJ is an alum of the LSU Tigers (Mark Rebilas - USA Today Sports)

LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the National Championship on Monday.

During the postgame celebration, NFL receiver and LSU alum Odel Beckham Jr. was seen on video giving out $100 bills to receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin right in front of photographers and media members.

“The bills were fake bills,” LSU associate athletic director for external communications Robert Munson said Tuesday. “It was a joke.”

However, now LSU is investigating the incident whether Beckham's bills were actually fake or not (some type of Monopoly money that he carries around). They said they plan to interview both players according to USA TODAY.

Both players have not declared for the NFL Draft, so they are current student-athletes (juniors) at LSU.

As a sidenote, Joe Burrow told 'Pardon My Take' podcast on Tuesday that he partied with Beckham after the game and the star receiver gave him real cash in the celebration.

Earlier in the week, Beckham sent every LSU player a pair of Beats wireless headphones to enjoy, which was cleared by the NCAA.

OBJ seems like the gift that keeps on giving for LSU.

More postgame fun: Cops threaten arrest to LSU players with smoking cigars, OBJ rapping, etc in locker room:

