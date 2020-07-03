LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #93 'The Loggia'
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, July 3, 2020 9:23 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: The Loggia was built as a focal point to the rather unusual architectural style that was incorporated in the design of Johnstone Hall.

Sitting roughly at the same site the old Second Barracks sat for so many years, the Loggia was one of many new buildings that sprang up in the 1950s.

One of the more unusual features in the design of the Loggia was its ceiling. To this day I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like it.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson guaranteed at least $4 million in kickoff game with Georgia
Clemson guaranteed at least $4 million in kickoff game with Georgia
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #93 'The Loggia'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #93 'The Loggia'
5-star CB announces Clemson offer
5-star CB announces Clemson offer
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week