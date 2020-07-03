LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #93 'The Loggia'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Mintaka's take: The Loggia was built as a focal point to the rather unusual architectural style that was incorporated in the design of Johnstone Hall. Sitting roughly at the same site the old Second Barracks sat for so many years, the Loggia was one of many new buildings that sprang up in the 1950s. One of the more unusual features in the design of the Loggia was its ceiling. To this day I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like it.

