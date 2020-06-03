LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #63 'Sikes Hall fire in 1925'

Milton Jowers sent in several interesting Clemson campus photos including a fire at Sikes Hall (previously the agricultural building) on April 2, 1925.

The other two pictures include old pictures of Mechanical Hall and Main Building (Tillman).

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]