LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #25 'Judge Keller'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Isaac 'Judge' Keller in the early 50s. Mintaka's take:The first Judge Keller, Isaac Keller, shown here in the early 50s shortly before he turned his store over to his son, William Bryan Keller. The story goes that Isaac Keller, a tailor, would see to it that the uniforms of the cadets would fit properly. This all started because a cadet wouldn't wear his uniform saying it didn't fit. The cadet was sent to Isaac Keller to settle the dispute, and thus the nickname "Judge" stuck to him. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 25th retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.