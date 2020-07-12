LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #102 'Tiger Band in 1940s'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today's photo is the Clemson College Band in the early 40s as they made an appearance in a parade in downtown Anderson.

The band was re-named in 1955 to “Tiger Band.”

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]