LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #10 '1981 Clemson defense'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. This photo above shows William Perry (#66) as a freshman, along with Danny Triplett (#82), putting a stop to Herschel Walker in the 1981 Clemson/UGA game in Death Valley. The Tigers would go on to defeat the defending national champions 13-3 and end their 15-game winning streak. Walked finished the contest with 28 carries on 111 yards but lost two fumbles and was held out of the endzone. "Any time you turn the ball over nine times (5 int, 4 lost fumbles), you are not a sound offensive football team," said Georgia Coach Vince Dooley after the loss. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 10th retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years in Tiger Town.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.