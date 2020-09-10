Former Clemson basketball great returning to program

Clemson coach Brad Brownell announced that program basketball great Will Solomon is returning to work with the team while working on finishing his degree.

"Happy to welcome back former NBA player and Littlejohn Legend Will Solomon! He will be working with our program this season while finishing his degree as part of IPTAY’s Tiger Trust program. #ClemsonFamily," Brownell said on Twitter.

Solomon was a first-team All-ACC selection as a sophomore in 1999-2000. As a senior, he was second-team All-ACC. He led the ACC in scoring at 20.9 points per game his sophomore season, and was fourth in the league as a senior at 19.7 per contest.

Solomon finished his career with 1,431 points in three seasons and holds school marks still for field goals in a season (252) and single-game scoring at Littlejohn (43).

He turned pro after his junior season at Clemson and was a second-round choice (No. 33 overall) of the Memphis Grizzlies. Solomon spent the 2001-02 season in the NBA and averaged 5.2 points per game in 62 appearances with the Grizzlies. Solomon played overseas with the exception of short stints with the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings (2008-09) up until last year with A.S. Sale in Morocco, on multiple championship teams and earning all-star and top-scoring honors along the way.

