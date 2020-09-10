Former Clemson basketball great returning to program
by - Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:55 AM
Solomon played professionally from 2001-2019 (Photo via Brad Brownell Twitter account).
Solomon played professionally from 2001-2019 (Photo via Brad Brownell Twitter account).

Clemson coach Brad Brownell announced that program basketball great Will Solomon is returning to work with the team while working on finishing his degree.

"Happy to welcome back former NBA player and Littlejohn Legend Will Solomon! He will be working with our program this season while finishing his degree as part of IPTAY’s Tiger Trust program. #ClemsonFamily," Brownell said on Twitter.

Solomon was a first-team All-ACC selection as a sophomore in 1999-2000. As a senior, he was second-team All-ACC. He led the ACC in scoring at 20.9 points per game his sophomore season, and was fourth in the league as a senior at 19.7 per contest.

Solomon finished his career with 1,431 points in three seasons and holds school marks still for field goals in a season (252) and single-game scoring at Littlejohn (43).

He turned pro after his junior season at Clemson and was a second-round choice (No. 33 overall) of the Memphis Grizzlies. Solomon spent the 2001-02 season in the NBA and averaged 5.2 points per game in 62 appearances with the Grizzlies. Solomon played overseas with the exception of short stints with the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings (2008-09) up until last year with A.S. Sale in Morocco, on multiple championship teams and earning all-star and top-scoring honors along the way.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Tigers react to Clemson football's Drake music video
WATCH: Tigers react to Clemson football's Drake music video
Former Clemson basketball great returning to program
Former Clemson basketball great returning to program
Clemson soccer exhibition canceled after positive COVID-19 tests
Clemson soccer exhibition canceled after positive COVID-19 tests
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week