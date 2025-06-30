What's next for Clemson following another standout commitment?

Clemson will exit June with a bang. So, what's next? The Tigers' recruiting class is entering its final crescendo, with a few top targets remaining before the bulk of the class reaches its conclusion. Keshawn Stancil's commitment was one of the remaining pieces in June, with five commitments shaping the month on both sides of the ball. Matt Luke had his wins with his offensive line, with Chris Rumph and Nick Eason both picking up their coveted additions to the class. Stancil projects as a physical specimen who could contribute early for the Tigers, with this class being ultra-important to the makeup of the roster beyond the starters who will take off following the 2025 season. One of those spots will be on the defensive line, with TJ Parker, Peter Woods, and DeMonte Capehart at the very least believed to be set for the next level after this season ends. The future of the Tigers' defensive line will be in an interesting place, leaving a vacuum of talent for unproven players to fill. Stancil will be one of those players tasked with filling that gap. He may not be alone in those efforts. We have been projecting that Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (GA) may be joining him very soon, turning a national holiday as the site for his major announcement. Clemson made a significant impression on the five-star tackle, and the consensus is that it is the one that stuck. When speaking to TigerNet about his official visit back in May, he felt that the Tiger staff genuinely believed in him, which culminated in mutual respect. "Their message was clear: they believe in me, not just as an athlete but as a leader and a young man with a future beyond football," Perry-Wright told TigerNet. "They broke down how I’d fit in the system, how they plan to develop me, and that they see me as a priority. I left feeling genuinely wanted and respected." Perry-Wright's July 4 commitment will set fireworks on the recruiting trail, and the Tiger staff may be celebrating more than just an American holiday when the time comes. His commitment is one of two that is set to make July memorable for Clemson. Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy is also set to make his college choice (July 13), and the Tigers stand as the leader in the clubhouse for his commitment as well. Should Clemson land both highly coveted prospects, it could turn an already great class into a special one. The theme of the 2026 class has been about the return of Dabo Swinney's star power on the recruiting trail, and this bunch of talented prospects will serve as a reminder for years to come that the Tigers are a force to be reckoned with nationally.

