Clemson pro getting released from Denver Nuggets, per report

Clemson pro PJ Hall getting released from Denver Nuggets, per report
One former Clemson forward is now set to be a free agent.
The Denver Nuggets are reportedly releasing PJ Hall ahead of the start of NBA Free Agency, leaving the door open for both parties to pursue other options. Hall played in 19 games for the Nuggets, averaging 1.7 points per game while totaling 3.5 minutes in those contests. He spent most of his time in the G-League, averaging 19.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for the Nuggets' G-League squad. The Nuggets have not officially announced any moves as of yet and Hall is still listed on the roster. Hall was teammates again with Hunter Tyson with the Nuggets, who played in 51 games last season and averaged 2.6 points per game. The Denver Nuggets are releasing forward PJ Hall, League Sources tell The Athletic….the move opens up a two way spot for the Nuggets
