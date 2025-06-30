WATCH: Former Clemson QB pranked with flowers, love note during position meeting

College football players put in a lot of time and work, even during the offseason, so when you get a chance to laugh, you laugh, something that student-coach Paul Tyson found out in a humorous way. Tyson served as a player/coach in 2024 when he transitioned to student coaching while retaining his eligibility and roster spot as an emergency quarterback. He joined Clemson via transfer in December 2022 after stints at Alabama (2019-21) and Arizona State (2022). During his collegiate career Tyson appeared in 21 career games — 14 at Alabama, one at Arizona State and six at Clemson — and completed 13-of-20 career passes for 192 yards and a touchdown. Tyson has been helping out offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley, and during a meeting this past spring, was the subject of a lighthearted prank. Flowers were delivered to the quarterbacks room, with Tyson’s name on them. There was a card, and Riley happily read the contents of the card. “Dear Paul, thank you again for letting me stay the night. I miss you and Rocky (Tyson’s dog) more than words can say. Sleeping alone feels so empty without you. PS – I love being the big spoon. XOXOXO Your girl. You know who.” Tyson laughed and proclaimed his innocence, looking at the quarterbacks asking who did it, and then head coach Dabo Swinney walked, and he read the card. “We can narrow this down,” Swinney said, laughing. “But is there a lot of options? Let me know how this turns out.” The room again erupted in laughter as Tyson continued to proclaim his innocence. Reserve quarterback Trent Pearman (presumably the perpetrator) later let Tyson in on the secret. You can watch the clip here, starting at the 13:38 mark: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

