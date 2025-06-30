Tigers land transfer from prominent program

Tigers land UCLA transfer Paige Anastasi

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson gymnastics landed another transfer from a prominent program on Monday, with former UCLA gymnast and rising junior Paige Anastasi's commitment Monday: Trusted God’s plan #committed Thank you @clemsoncoachhowell and @liz_crandall_howell for this incredible opportunity. I’m beyond excited for this fresh start and to help continue building the legacy at Clemson. To my family—your love and support have meant everything. I wouldn’t be here without you. Taking this leap and leaving behind everything I’ve known wasn’t easy, but I’m stepping into this next chapter with confidence and no regrets. GO TIGERS! UCLA bio Career Highlights 2025 Academic All-Big Ten Member of 2025 Big Ten Championship and NCAA runner-up team Fourth place on vault at the 2024 Pac-12 Championships Four-time Development Program National Championships competitor 2023 Region 6 all-around, vault, bars champion 2022 State vault champion Best Marks V - 9.925, 3/16/24 FX - 9.825 (ex.), 3/9/24 2025 Academic All-Big Ten selection … Competed on vault at the NCAA Regional Second Round and scored 9.725 on her Yurchenko 1.5 … Exhibitioned on vault five times, earning a season-high of 9.825 at Utah on March 15 … Saw her first action of the year with a floor exhibition at Maryland that scored 9.700. 2024 - Competed on vault in 10 meets and averaged 9.698, including 9.892 in the last three meets of the regular season … Scored a career-high 9.925 on vault against Clemson, sticking her Yurchenko 1.5 … Recorded a 9.900 on vault at the Pac-12 Championships, tying for fourth place … Scored 9.800 or higher in five meets ... Made her collegiate debut at the Super 16, scoring a 9.825 on vault … Exhibitioned on floor at Arizona State and scored 9.825. Club - Four-time competitor at the Development Program National Championships, earning a pair of Top 15 finishes on vault (2023, 2021) and a 12th-place finish on floor (2022) … Finished in the Top 20 in the all-around at the 2021 Championships … Won the all-around, vault and uneven bars while finishing second on balance beam and floor exercise at the 2023 Region 6 Championships … Also finished in the Top 10 in the all-around at the 2022 Region 6 Championships and in the Top 3 in the all-around, bars and floor in 2021 … Earned the state title on vault and finished second on bars in 2022 … Secured the silver medal in the all-around, vault, and bars at the 2021 State Championships … Trained at Brestyan's Gymnastics. Personal - Full name is Paige Morgan Anastasi … Born in Boston, Mass. … Parents are John and Lisa Anastasi … Has an older brother, Tyler, who plays ice hockey at Suffolk University, and an older sister, Brooke, who is a cheerleader at the University of New Hampshire … Younger sisters Keira (gymnastics) and Hailey (hockey, soccer and lacrosse) also play sports … Chose UCLA because of its academic and athletics … Describes her greatest athletic thrill as training alongside Aly Raisman as she prepared for the Olympics … Athlete she admires is Aly Raisman … Hobbies include wake surfing, skiing, and video editing … Favorite apparatus is floor exercise … Business economics major with a career objective in marketing. Arguably the biggest undecided transfer is now off the board…



UCLA’s Paige Anastasi to Clemson!#NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/lNtQep2u1t — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) June 30, 2025 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Anastasi (@paige_anastasi)

