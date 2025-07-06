Clemson pro lands on NFL's most overpaid players list

Trevor Lawrence lands on NFL's most overpaid players list

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Trevor Lawrence's Year 5 in the NFL will have plenty watching to see if he can live up to the No. 1 overall pick hype. He already received a big contract extension not long after the Jacksonville Jaguars' last Playoff appearance, and after a disappointing and injury-plagued 2024 campaign, that $55 million annual price tag stands out now. Bleacher Report assessed the most overpaid players by position in the league, where Lawrence sits at the top of the quarterbacks. "His 22-38 record as a starting quarterback is far from solely his fault—the 25-year-old hasn't exactly been put in the best position to succeed. Liam Coen will be his third head coach in five years, and Jacksonville's offensive line is below average on a good day," B/R's Gary Davenport writes. "But Lawrence has failed to hit even 15 touchdown passes in two of four professional campaigns and has averaged 11.5 interceptions per season. "The Jaguars and Lawrence are stuck with one another for at least a few more years. But if he struggles again in 2025, the grumbles about his viability as Jacksonville's future under center are only going to get louder." According to Spotrac, Lawrence is tied for the second-highest average annual QB salary, trailing Dallas' Dak Prescott ($60M). After receiving $230 million guaranteed in 2022, fellow Clemson pro Deshaun Watson's average salary is at $46 million for a Cleveland Browns run that appears to be all but over after 19 touchdown passes and 12 picks in 19 games. He suffered a second Achilles tear in a matter of months back in December.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!