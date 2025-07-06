National outlet ranks Clemson as nation's most explosive offense

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

All the pieces are in place. Now it's about putting on a show, starting with a primetime showdown against LSU on August 30. CBS Sports ranked the most explosive offenses in college football for this upcoming season, slotting Clemson No. 1: 1. Clemson Tigers Key additions: Tristan Smith, WR (Southeast Missouri State) Offensive strengths: Elite quarterback, expansive wideout room "Outside of running back Phil Mafah (1,115 yards, eight touchdowns in 2024) and tight end Jake Briningstool, the Tigers bring every key piece back to a team that won the ACC and reached the playoff last season. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has a realistic shot at setting the league's single-season touchdown record in his third campaign under Garrett Riley as Clemson's offensive coordinator. You're not going to find a better wideout trio than Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, either." No. 1 meets No. 2 in Death Valley in late August. "Blessed with the potential top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at quarterback, Brian Kelly is expecting his best season yet at LSU," CBS' Brad Crawford writes. "The Tigers signed the nation's top-ranked class in the transfer portal, ensuring Garrett Nussmeier has ample targets in the passing game. Play-caller Joe Sloan has coached one Heisman winner previously in Jayden Daniels and could have another. Don't sleep on 5-foot-9 ballcarrier Caden Durham, either. He registered 753 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman last fall despite LSU's pass-centric scheme." Also making the Top 10? South Carolina, at No. 9. "The Gamecocks will go as far as LaNorris Sellers takes them this season, a solid plan for first-year OC Mike Shula given his signal caller's rise to prominence last fall," Crawford writes. "No quarterback in the country was more productive over the final six starts of the season. Sellers helped South Carolina remain in playoff contention with several come-from-behind wins over nationally-ranked teams. Five defensive starters from the 2024 team were selected in the NFL Draft in April, so the offense may have to do some heavy-lifting this season in Columbia." The Tigers seek some revenge and a sixth-consecutive win in Columbia to close the regular season in November.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!