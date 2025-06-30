Redshirt freshman placekicker Charlie Reed has joined the roster, per the team website.

Reed (6-3 195), a new No. 48 on the roster out of Austin, Texas, is the brother of Clemson offensive lineman Ian Reed and spent last season on the Clemson men's soccer roster. Reed kicked field goals, punted and did kickoffs at Vandegrift High School.

Reed did not feature as a true freshman as one of four goalkeepers on the roster. He committed to Clemson soccer in April 2023.

His Clemson bio lists him as a former soccer player now, with the two seasons running concurrently.

Clemson bio

Former Tiger soccer player and brother of Tiger offensive lineman Ian Reed.

Before Clemson: Played at Vandegrift High School … Austin FC Academy member from 2019-23 … Lonestar Under 19 ECNL member in 2023-24.

Personal: His brother, Ian, is an offensive lineman on the 2025 Clemson football team … his father, Eric, was a goalkeeper at Miami (Ohio) and also played rugby … communication major.

