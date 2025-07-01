ESPN analysts make their predictions on Clemson's win total over/under

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

EJ Manuel has gotten a good look at the success of the Dabo Swinney era in Clemson. First at Florida State as a player and eventual first-round NFL draft pick, and then on the media side of things as a longtime ACC Network analyst. He sees the elements there for Clemson to meet an offseason filled with hype and perform. Manuel was a part of an ESPN morning show panel assessing the win total over/unders, and he's on board with a good number of national analysts in taking Clemson to surpass the 9.5 victories set for the regular season. "I'm going more here. Look, the Tigers are going to have a really good defense, and anytime I played Clemson or covered Clemson's teams, when they have a really good defense -- they are championship ready to go," Manuel said. "You look at Cade Klubnik at their quarterback, a lot of draft boards have him as the No. 1 or 2 guy...I've watched this kid from a freshman. He's won two conference championships in his tenure there. I'm expecting big things. And they have a really good young receiver corps, so I'll see easily more (than the 9.5 over/under win total) for the Clemson Tigers." Going after Manuel's opinion, ESPN's Heather Dinich has done a 180 in her view of the Tigers year-to-year. "I agree with EJ. I think this is a team that could be very special," Dinich said. "The defensive line might be the best in the country. Cade Klubnik coming back. This is a team that I thought last year was overrated, and this year, I think they're underrated. I've got them No. 2 preseason in my Top 25 behind Penn State." The segment saw all three panelists, also including Paul Finebaum, go over on wins for teams selected, also for Alabama (9.5) and LSU (8.5). Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

