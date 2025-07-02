5-star D-lineman is days from a commitment: What to know

5-star D-lineman Bryce Perry-Wright is days from a commitment: What to know

Clemson's top commitment of the 2026 class is days away from a decision. Five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright will announce his college choice on July 5, shifting his original choice back 24 hours from the July 4 spot that was announced earlier in the summer. Cancel your fireworks puns. All jokes aside, Clemson is still in the thick of his recruitment, if not the leader in the clubhouse entirely. We have labeled Perry-Wright as a class-altering prospect, which could turn the Tigers' recruiting class from great to special. The Buford pass rusher carries all the traits you could ask for at the position and more, with his stock rising by the minute as more programs wanted to throw their hat into the ring to have a chance to land a top prospect. Perry-Wright has been the big fish in a massive pond, with other reels in the water with the right bait. Something about Clemson, however, has driven Perry-Wright to likely swim to the Upstate. What has been mostly odd, but characteristic of the current NIL era of recruiting, is that nothing ever feels entirely certain. Mostly, it has followed the same pattern as a recent pledge that the Tigers secured weeks ago. For the longest time, Clemson and Dre Quinn seemed like the right pairing, with different competitors coming and going as time progressed. Texas became the top threat to snatch the four-star edge rusher, and many believed the Longhorns would ultimately win this battle for Quinn's services. The Tigers were very consistent, and in the end, the now Buford pass rusher made it official with his announcement to Clemson. In the case of Perry-Wright, the impressions on official visits are nearly one month apart, with Clemson and Texas A&M rising to the top for his services. Clemson's impressions remain pretty considerable, with that May 30 visit sticking the landing and more. Time has passed, and his finalists have also gotten a shot at raising the bar past the Tigers, but in conversations with the Buford defender, that's a pretty high bar. Soon, the race will come to a screeching halt, with a hat on a head signifying the end of a long battle for one of the nation's top prospects. The Tigers' car can see the finish line, but they just can't afford to let their foot off the accelerator.

