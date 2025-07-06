Clemson WR ranked in top underclassmen NFL draft prospects

Antonio Williams, a redshirt junior, will be among the draft-eligible Tigers come 2026, and he will likely be highly-valued on draft boards.

Baumgardner ranks Williams as his No. 13 draft-eligible underclassman on offense.

"A 5-11, 190-pound redshirt junior, Williams plays bigger than he looks with great burst and quick feet off the snap," Baumgarder writes. "He is very hard to deal with in a tight space and does a good job tracking and finishing through contact and physicality. He forced 14 missed tackles last season, carving up would-be tacklers with vision and explosive balance.

"He needs to eliminate his drops, and his size could limit his role in the NFL, but Williams has been great for Clemson star QB Cade Klubnik."

Williams is ranked as the fourth-best underclassmen receiver in the mix.

Elsewhere in the offense prospects outlook, Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano is ranked No. 1, while Clemson's schedule features No. 5 in South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers and No. 15 with Boston College offensive tackle Jude Bowry.