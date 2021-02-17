Ed Orgeron on adding Clemson LB transfer Mike Jones Jr.

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Mike Jones Jr. is still a Tiger but the SEC version. The former Clemson linebacker announced a week ago that he was transferring to LSU. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is happy to get such a quality linebacker in the transfer portal. “We are excited about Mike,” Orgeron said on 104.5 FM ESPN Baton Rouge. “His daddy played in the NFL. We are able to talk (about him). The paperwork is in.” Jones has two years left of eligibility. “We looked at three big-time linebackers, and the one that fit us the best was Mike,” Orgeron said. “We are excited about him. He made a lot of plays at Clemson, comes from a great school, a championship winner. He is going to come here, have two years of eligibility. We are going to give him a chance to compete to start.” Jones will likely play inside linebacker for his new team.

“He was playing mostly nickel linebacker. He wanted to come to the SEC and play inside. He is going to play one of the inside linebackers for us, given a shot to play. He is a great player, adds a lot of depth to our room.”

He had 30 tackles, two interceptions, half a sack, four pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in 10 games this past season as a redshirt sophomore starter.