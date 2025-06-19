Podcast: Reactions to Dre Quinn's commitment, Marquise Henderson's dismissal

Four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn chose the Tigers over the Longhorns, further propelling the momentum of the 2026 class.

In this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann dive into Quinn’s commitment, as well as the growing efficiency of Clemson’s operation.

They also give reactions to Marquise Henderson’s dismissal from the team.

We want to thank Newton Scott & Associates for their sponsorship. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or build in the upstate of South Carolina, their real estate team is equipped with the experience, insight, and service to guide you every step of the way."