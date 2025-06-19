BREAKING
Dre Quinn is another top piece to Clemson's growing arsenal of talent for the 2026 class
Dre Quinn is another top piece to Clemson's growing arsenal of talent for the 2026 class

Podcast: Reactions to Dre Quinn's commitment, Marquise Henderson's dismissal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  51 minutes ago
Dre Quinn Photo
Dre Quinn - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 228   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#44 DE, #44 GA
Rivals:
#105 Overall, #13 DE, #15 GA
24/7:
#34 Edge, #34 GA

Clemson added another elite talent to its board on Thursday afternoon.

Four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn chose the Tigers over the Longhorns, further propelling the momentum of the 2026 class.

In this edition of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann dive into Quinn’s commitment, as well as the growing efficiency of Clemson’s operation.

They also give reactions to Marquise Henderson’s dismissal from the team.

