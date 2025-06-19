USC Upstate's Sierra Maness has transferred to Clemson, joining John Rittman's roster after previously facing the Tigers during the Clemson regional in May.

Maness was named to the 2024 Big South All-Freshman team in her first year on campus, and has collected three Big South Pitcher of the Week awards as well.

During her sophomore campaign, she recorded a 2.23 ERA in 166.0 innings pitched and recorded a 21-9 W-L record. This is Rittman's third pickup in the portal.

Here is Maness' bio and full stats as a freshman (2025 bio not included):

2024 (Freshman): Appeared in 30 games, making 25 starts ... Finished the season with a 2.44 ERA, 163.1 total innings pitched, 124 strikeouts, and a 13-11 record ... Threw 19 complete games and four shutouts ... Threw a season-high 11 strikeouts against Loyola (2/9/24) ... Made her collegiate debut against Loyola (2/9/24)

Tiger town bound!!!💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/ERKld55OaQ — Sierra Maness - RHP/Utility - 2023 (@smaness2023) June 19, 2025