Deshaun Watson ranked in Top 10 of QBs drafted in 1st round last 20 years

However, how does he stack up with quarterbacks taken in the first round since 2000?

The Sporting News ranked their top quarterbacks from that time period and had Watson ranked No. 10 overall.

"When healthy, Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league," Sporting News wrote. "He's led Houston to back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins, and the Texans beat Buffalo in come-back fashion in the AFC Wild Card. Watson continues to improve with the same efficient style that made him a superstar at Clemson. There is more where that came from. That's why he sits in the top 10 now."

For his young NFL career, Watson has already thrown for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns.

The top 10 on the list started with Aaron Rodgers, followed by Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Phillip Rivers, Lamar Jackson, Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, Eli Manning, Michael Vick, and Watson as mentioned earlier.