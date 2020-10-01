College Football Playoff pushes back rankings

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN Thursday that the CFP rankings will be pushed back by a week.

The first ranking of teams will occur on Nov. 24 now.

The move comes on the heels of the Pac-12 and Big Ten throwing their collective hats back in the ring for a fall 2020 college football season. The Big Ten could squeeze in a maximum of nine games, and Pac-12, seven, ahead of CFP selection day on Dec. 20. That compares to 11 games for the ACC and 10 for the SEC and Big 12.

"Now that we know all conferences' starting dates, this change will allow the committee to analyze another week of games," Hancock told ESPN. "There will be four rankings before Selection Day. The committee members have been studying teams and watching video, and I know they're looking forward to rolling up their sleeves and getting together."

The CFP semis are set for Jan. 1 with the Rose (Pasadena) and Sugar (New Orleans) bowls.

2020 CFP committee

Gary Barta, Chair

Director of Athletics

University of Iowa

-

Paola Boivin

Professor

Arizona State University

-

Tom Burman

Director of Athletics

University of Wyoming

-

Joe Castiglione

Director of Athletics

University of Oklahoma

-

Ken Hatfield

Former Head Coach

-

Rick George

Director of Athletics

University of Colorado

-

Ronnie Lott

Former All-American

USC

-

Terry Mohajir

Director of Athletics

Arkansas State University

-

Ray Odierno

Former Chief of Staff

United States Army

-

R.C. Slocum

Former Head Coach

Texas A&M University

-

Todd Stansbury

Director of Athletics

Georgia Tech

-

Scott Stricklin

Director of Athletics

University of Florida

-

John Urschel

Former All-American

Penn State University

