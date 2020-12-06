Clemson by the numbers: Where the Tigers stand going into ND rematch

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson enters its bye ahead of the ACC Championship well-positioned in a number of statistical areas.

This season has been unlike any other for the 127 FBS teams that opted in, but here in December, they’ve all played at least multiple games (and some have completed whole seasons) to give something of a national stat profile.

Three of Clemson's top-four national marks are on the defensive side in first downs allowed a game (3rd; 14.8) and tackles for loss (4th; 9.3) and sacks per game (6th; 3.8), while also holding top-10 ranks in scoring offense (5th; 46), passing offense (7th; 346), total defense (9th; 302) and turnover margin (9th; 1).

The areas for improvement are no stunners -- rushing offense (78th) and sacks allowed per game (68th), but the Tigers are coming off a good game in both (season second-best 238 rushing yards and no sacks allowed in the 45-10 win at Virginia Tech Saturday).

More numbers:

Clemson top 25 national rankings

Opponent first downs 3 (14.8 per game), TFLs 4 (9.3), scoring offense 5 (46), sacks 6 (3.8), passing offense 7 (346), turnover margin 9 (1), total defense 9 (302), total offense 11 (504.3), third down defense 11 (30.9%), rushing defense 12 (105.4), pass efficiency defense 13 (112.7 rating), first downs 13 (24.9), interceptions 12 (1.3), fourth down offense 13 (75), scoring defense 15 (18.3), fourth down defense 19 (38.9), red zone TD percentage 21 (72.2).

Other key stats

Passing defense 27 (196.6), kickoff returns 32 (22.7), punt returns 33 (10.08), third down offense 34 (45.75), time of possession 37 (31:08), red zone TD percentage defense 37 (56), red zone offense 42 (87), passes defended per game 44 (4.4), TFLs allowed 48 (5.5 per game), penalties 59 (49.8), sacks allowed 68 (1.6), rushing offense 78 (158.3).

(Via CFBStats; most are per-game stats and down-offense stats are by percentage)

There’s a big game coming up on Dec. 19 between the No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 3 Tigers in Charlotte’s ACC Championship (4 p.m./ABC). Here’s how the 10-0 Irish compare in the same categories so far:

Notre Dame top 25 national rankings

Third down defense 2 (26.4), time of possession 5 (34:09), TFLs 6 (8.1), rushing defense 7 (99.7), opponent first downs 8 (16.2), third down offense 9 (51.8), total defense 13 (314.5), rushing offense 13 (235), sacks 13 (2.8), scoring defense 13 (17.1 PPG), first downs 13 (24.9), pass efficiency defense (115.95 rating) penalties 19 (40.6), scoring offense 19 (37.7), total offense 20 (474.4), passes defended 23 (4.9), fourth down defense 24 (41.2).

Other key stats

Turnover margin 27 (0.6), red zone TD percentage defense 28 (53.9), fourth down offense 28 (66.7), sacks allowed 34 (1.7), TFLs allowed 36 (5.2), kickoff returns 37 (22.35 per return), punt returns 38 (9.85 per return), passing defense 39 (214.8), passing offense 53 (239.4), red zone defense 68 (84.6), red zone TD percentage 75 (60), red zone offense 79 (80), interceptions 83 (0.6).

