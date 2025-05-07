Clemson vs. Notre Dame series: Somewhere, Frank Howard is smiling

Somewhere, Frank Howard is smiling. Tuesday, Clemson and Notre Dame announced a 12-year scheduling agreement that will pit the two college football powers against each other annually through 2038. The Tigers and Fighting Irish have played eight times, the last one a 31-23 Clemson victory in 2023. Back in 2015, Hurricane Joaquin provided the backdrop for a soggy Clemson win that propelled the Tigers to their first College Football Playoff appearance. In 2018, Clemson beat Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl before winning a national title two weeks later. The Irish defeated Clemson in South Bend in 2020 – backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei replaced Trevor Lawrence after Lawrence contracted COVID-19, but Clemson won the rematch in the ACC Championship Game. So, what does all of this have to do with Frank Howard, the Tigers’ legendary coach? Howard was the head coach and athletic director at Clemson from 1940-69 and stayed on as AD for two years after he retired from coaching. That means that Howard controlled the football schedule, and he wanted to schedule the best of the best outside of the ACC. Auburn and Georgia Tech (the Yellow Jackets were in the SEC at that point) were both on the schedule in 1962, and Oklahoma and Georgia Tech were on the schedule in 1963. Tech left the SEC and went independent before the 1964 season, but were on the schedule that year, along with Georgia and TCU. Those three were back on the schedule in 1965, and in 1966 Clemson’s non-conference schedule included games against No. 9 Georgia Tech, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Southern Cal, all on the road. The Tigers lost all three, but were competitive, and Clemson finished 6-4 that season, but still won the ACC with a 6-1 league record. But Howard wanted more. He wanted Notre Dame, and at the national convention each year, Howard would seek out Irish Athletic Director Moose Krause (Mr. Notre Dame) to beg for a game. However, the Irish played a national schedule as an independent and wanted to play their road games closer to the big cities that boasted Notre Dame alums. Year after year, Howard begged, and Krause said no. Enter Colonel Jack Stephens, who was the right-hand man to Krause. Stephens’ military background included the Legion of Merit, the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart. The 5-7 Stephens joined Notre Dame in 1968 and became fast friends with Howard. Stephens worked on Krause on Howard’s behalf, and in 1970 at the national convention, Krause told Howard he had two dates available – the first was Nov. 12, 1977, and the second was Nov. 17, 1979. Of course, Notre Dame didn’t play in a conference and had those two late-season dates available. But Clemson was in the ACC, and November was a time for conference play, and it just so happened that Clemson already had Maryland on the books for both of those dates. Howard worked his magic and convinced both Maryland and the ACC to move those games to September, and the rest is history. Notre Dame and Joe Montana defeated Clemson 21-17 on the way to a National Championship, and two years later, a young Danny Ford helped lead the Tigers to a victory at Notre Dame Stadium. (According to Tim Bourret, the 1977 game was notable because two recruits were on official visits that day in Jeff Davis and Terry Kinard. Both players helped Clemson win the 1981 National Championship, and both are in the College Football Hall of Fame.) Of course, the new scheduling helps both schools. With the SEC potentially moving to nine conference games, that will likely do away with games against any SEC schools other than South Carolina, and adding the Irish gives the Tigers another big-time opponent. Notre Dame has typically played Stanford, Navy, and Southern Cal each year, but the Trojan AD made remarks recently about the Big 10 scheduling, and that game might go away. This way, both schools are protected through the next decade. Clemson fans who have wanted to see Touchdown Jesus and South Bend will have their shot. Notre Dame fans who want to see Death Valley? Come on down. And somewhere, Frank Howard is smiling.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!