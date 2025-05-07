Two Tigers take home top ACC awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) - 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season runner up Clemson earned two end-of-season awards, while Duke and Virginia Tech claimed one each to highlight the 2025 All-ACC Softball honors, announced by the conference office on Wednesday, May 7. Virginia Tech’s Cori McMillan was named the ACC Player of the Year, while Duke’s Thessa Malau'ulu was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Clemson’s Reese Basinger was tabbed the ACC Pitcher of the Year while Tiger teammate Macey Cintron was voted the ACC Freshman of the Year. Florida State head coach Lonni Alameda was named the ACC Coach of the Year. All four student-athletes earned a spot on the All-ACC First Team. The awards and All-ACC Teams were selected following a vote of the league’s head coaches. Against conference opponents, McMillan hit .410 (32-for-78) with 18 home runs, 40 runs and 30 RBIs. She leads the conference in slugging percentage (1.115), runs scored (40) and home runs (18). At the end of the regular season, McMillan led the nation in home runs with 29 overall and home runs per game (0.58). On Saturday, May 3, McMillan was drafted fourth overall in the first round of the 2025 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Collegiate Draft. Malau'ulu recorded a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage for the Blue Devils to be named the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. The graduate student recorded 27 putouts and 41 assists with zero errors from third base in league action on the season. Malau'ulu led a team that posted a .974 fielding percentage against conference teams. In 84.2 innings of work, the second-most innings pitched in conference action, Basinger leads the ACC with 11 wins over her 16 appearances, posting an 11-2 record and a 3.32 ERA. Basinger struck out 49 batters in league play while holding opponents to a .240 batting average at the plate. The Evans, Georgia, native was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week on March 25. Cintron earned Clemson’s first ACC Freshman of the Year award since Valerie Cagle in 2018. She also earned a spot on the All-ACC First Team and the All-Freshman Team, following in Cagle’s footsteps as just the second player since 2021 to earn and an end-of-season award and a spot on both the First- and All-Freshman conference teams. Cintron posted a 1.03 ERA in 20.1 innings pitched. Starting in all 24 conference games, the Cumming, Georgia, native hit .395 with 30 hits, including eight home runs and six doubles, and posted a .816 slugging percentage. She also drove in 27 RBIs and scored 18 runs. Head Coach Lonni Alameda helped lead the Seminoles to their eighth ACC Regular Season Championship title in 11 seasons. The Seminoles finished the regular season with a 44-8 overall record and an 18-3 record in conference play. The Seminoles have been ranked in the top-10 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll for the entire season. Alameda ranks in the top-15 of all NCAA Division I Softball active coaches with a .717 (963-380) career winning percentage. In 17 seasons at the helm of Florida State’s softball program, Alameda has registered an 806-222-2 record (.783). The All-ACC First Team is organized by position, made up of four infielders, three outfielders, three pitchers, one catcher and four “at-large” selections. Pitchers on the All-ACC First Team voting process must have pitched at least 25 percent of the total innings pitched in conference games. Defensive position members on the All-ACC First Team must have played in at least 50 percent of the total conference games at those positions (infield, outfield and catcher). 2025 Softball Annual Awards Player of the Year: Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech, Sr., OF Pitcher of the Year: Reese Basinger, Clemson, Sr., RHP Defensive Player of the Year: Thessa Malau'ulu, Duke, Gr., UTL Freshman of the Year: Macey Cintron, Clemson, Fr., RHP Coach of the Year: Lonni Alameda, Florida State All-Freshman Team Mia Phillips, California, Freshman , INF Macey Cintron, Clemson, Freshman, DP/RHP Marian Collins, Clemson, Freshman, INF Jazzy Francik, Florida State, Freshman, P Gracyn Tucker, Georgia Tech, Redshirt Freshman, INF Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech, Freshman, OF Char Lorenz, Louisville, Redshirt Freshman, OF Caroline O'Brien, Notre Dame, Freshman, INF Joie Economides, Stanford, Freshman, INF Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech, Freshman, INF First-Team All-ACC Jordan Stephens, Boston College, Senior, OF Lagi Quiroga, California, Sophomore, C Maddie Moore, Clemson, Senior, INF Alex Brown, Clemson, Senior, INF Macey Cintron, Clemson, Freshman, DP/RHP Reese Basinger, Clemson, Senior, RHP Aminah Vega, Duke, Junior, INF Isa Torres, Florida State, Sophomore, INF Jahni Kerr, Florida State, Redshirt Senior, OF Jazzy Francik, Florida State, Freshman, P Kat Rodriguez, North Carolina, Graduate, INF River Mahler, Stanford, Junior, INF Eden Bigham, Virginia, Junior, P Jade Hylton, Virginia, Junior, INF Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech, Senior, OF Michelle Chatfield, Virginia Tech, Sophomore, INF Second-Team All-ACC Tianna Bell, California, Junior, INF D'Auna Jennings, Duke, Junior, OF Ana Gold, Duke, Senior, INF Thessa Malau'ulu, Duke, Graduate, INF Dani Drogemuller, Duke, Graduate, RHP Katie Dack, Florida State, Senior, OF Michaela Edenfield, Florida State, Senior, C Ashtyn Danley, Florida State, Sophomore, P Char Lorenz, Louisville, Redshirt Freshman, OF Emily Jones, Stanford, Junior, OF Kyra Chan, Stanford, Junior, OF Alyssa Houston, Stanford, Sophomore, P Macee Eaton, Virginia, Sophomore, INF Kylie Aldridge Virginia Tech, Junior, C Third-Team All-ACC Jamison Brockenbrough, Clemson, Junior, OF Brooke McCubbin, Clemson, Senior, RHP Kennedy Harp, Florida State, Sophomore, OF Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech, Freshman, OF Hannah Church, NC State, Junior, C/DP Taylor Ensley, NC State, Senior, OF Carlie Myrtle, North Carolina, Senior, INF Addison Amaral, Notre Dame, Sophomore, INF Joie Economides, Stanford, Freshman, INF Jade Berry, Stanford, Sophomore, INF Taryn Kern, Stanford, Junior, INF Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech, Freshman, INF Zoe Yaeger, Virginia Tech, Sophomore, C Emma Mazzarone, Virginia Tech, Sophomore, P Emma Lemely, Virginia Tech, Senior, P