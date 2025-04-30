Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson

Coming off of a series sweep at NC State, Erik Bakich’s Tigers, ranked as high as No. 2 nationally, look to build on a strong foundation versus Florida State, ranked as high as No. 5.

D1Baseball.com projects Clemson as a No. 7 national seed, hosting Alabama, Xavier and Wright State and puts it opposite a Georgia regional for a potential Super Regional matchup.

Baseball America pegs Clemson as a No. 6 national seed, hosting Kentucky, Connecticut and Holy Cross and puts it opposite an FSU regional for a potential Super Regional matchup.

Clemson (36-10) is No. 9 in RPI with a No. 3 non-conference strength of schedule and No. 22 schedule overall (WarrenNolan).

The Tigers have four games ahead on the road with Top 12 RPI foes, starting with a three-game set at Florida State (8) and then back instate at Coastal (12).

The regular-season slate wraps with a home series against Duke (41) and road trip to Pitt (60).

With similar metrics and a 41-14 record, Clemson was a No. 6 national seed last year and went on to a first Super Regional round since 2010, losing to Florida in two games.

