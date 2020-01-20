Clemson WR entering transfer portal
by - Correspondent - Monday, January 20, 2020 7:16 PM
Chase was a four-star prospect out of Plant City.
Chase was a four-star prospect out of Plant City.

Redshirt junior receiver TJ Chase has entered the transfer portal, TigerNet has confirmed.

Chase caught seven passes for 70 yards in the 2019 season, averaging 12 snaps per game but none in the two Playoff contests.

The Plant City, Florida native caught 25 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns over three seasons with the Tigers.

Chase was third on the depth chart at the field receiver position behind Justyn Ross and Frank Ladson Jr.

He is a third scholarship Clemson product to enter the transfer portal, joining QB Chase Brice and DT Xavier Kelly.

