Breaking: Clemson-Pitt game time, TV announced

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is scheduled to host its Senior and Military Appreciation Day festivities Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The ACC announced game times and TV for the weekend slate and it has the No. 4-ranked Tigers (7-1, 6-1) in a 3:30 p.m. broadcast start against Pitt (5-4, 4-4 ACC) on ESPN.

The Panthers were the last team to beat Clemson in Death Valley, on their last trip in 2016 with a game-winning 48-yard field goal as the clock ran out for a 43-42 score. The Tigers won their last matchup in the 2018 ACC Championship Game, 42-10.

Pitt is coming off of a 47-14 thrashing of Virginia Tech at home, while the Tigers had an unscheduled week off after they and FSU couldn't agree to a protocol to play over the weekend.

Full ACC schedule

Friday, Nov. 27

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ABC (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 28

NC State at Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network

Pitt at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Louisville at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Duke at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACC Network