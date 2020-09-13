Clemson No. 1 in first AP Poll with smaller field

TigerNet Staff by

The Associated Press voters tried their hand at a ranking of who's left in college football and came to the same conclusion on who leads the way: No. 1 Clemson, with 60 first-place votes.

The Tigers were among a handful of top teams seeing their first action over the weekend, as the new top-5 without the Big Ten and Pac-12 was rounded out by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida. LSU received one first-place vote in sixth.

The preseason AP poll only featured two ACC teams and they saw a move up with Notre Dame to 7th (from 10th) and North Carolina to 12th (from 18th), while being joined by Miami (17), Louisville (18), Virginia Tech (20) and Pitt (25).

Clemson returns to action in the home opener on Saturday at 4 p.m. versus The Citadel.

AP Poll - 9/13

Rnk Team (Record) Prv Cnf Points (FPV)

1 Clemson (1-0) 1 ACC 1,524 (60)

2 Alabama (0-0) 3 SEC 1,456

3 Oklahoma (1-0) 4 Big 12 1,361

4 Georgia (0-0) 5 SEC 1,324

5 Florida (0-0) 8 SEC 1,237

6 LSU (0-0) 6 SEC 1,236 (1)

7 Notre Dame (1-0) 10 ACC 1,155

8 Auburn (0-0) 11 SEC 1,055

9 Texas (1-0) 14 Big 12 1,033

10 Texas A&M (0-0) 13 SEC 983

11 Oklahoma State (0-0) 15 Big 12 927

12 North Carolina (1-0) 18 ACC 892

13 Cincinnati (0-0) 20 American Athletic 647

14 UCF (0-0) 21 American Athletic 632

15 Tennessee (0-0) 24 SEC 528

16 Memphis (1-0) American Athletic 495

17 Miami (FL) (1-0) ACC 463

18 Louisville (1-0) ACC 387

19 Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0) Sun Belt 377

20 Virginia Tech (0-0) ACC 368

21 Brigham Young (1-0) IA Independents 357

22 Army (2-0) IA Independents 243

23 Kentucky (0-0) SEC 238

24 Appalachian State (1-0) Sun Belt 237

25 Pittsburgh (1-0) ACC 157

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 33, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, Boise State 6, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1