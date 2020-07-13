Clemson LB named to Bednarik Award watch list

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson redshirt senior linebacker James Skalski was named to the Bednarik Award watch list on Monday. The award goes to the nation's top defensive player. Skalski ranked second on the Tigers last season with 105 stops, 7.5 for loss, with 4.5 sacks, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 699 snaps over 15 games. Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced November 3, 2020, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled November 23, 2020. The winner of the 2020 Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 10, 2020. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 12, 2021. The Maxwell Football Club announced today that @JamesSkalski has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. ?????? — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 13, 2020