Aidan Knaak leads a combined no-hitter, Tigers take opener at Pitt

PITTSBURGH – Aidan Knaak, Joe Allen and Lucas Mahlstedt combined on a no-hitter in No. 9 Clemson’s 6-1 victory over Pittsburgh at Charles L. Cost Field on Thursday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 39-15 overall and 16-12 in the ACC. The Panthers dropped to 27-24 overall and 10-18 in ACC play. It marked Clemson’s 15th no-hitter in history and first since March 18, 2009, when five Tigers combined on a no-hitter in Clemson’s 14-0 win over USC Upstate at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. It was also Clemson’s fourth no-hitter in an ACC game and the first since April 17, 1976, when the Tigers no-hit Virginia 9-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Knaak (8-1) earned the win by tying his career high with 12 strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched. He allowed one run and four walks. Allen pitched 1.1 innings, then Mahlstedt recorded the final out. Panther starter Patrick Gardner (4-5) suffered the loss, as he gave up eight hits, four runs and one walk with seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. After Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the third inning, the Tigers scored a run on Luke Gaffney’s fielder’s choice. In the fourth inning, Andrew Ciufo grounded a two-out double to score a run, then Clemson added two runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Jacob Jarrell’s leadoff homer, his 12th of the season. Jarrell had a career-high four hits in the game. Jarren Purify led off the eighth inning with his fifth homer of the year, then Collin Priest reached on an infield single to score a run later in the frame. The Panthers scored their first run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning. The series continues Friday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Here's how the Tigers closed out their 15th no-hitter in history! #Clemson pic.twitter.com/JxPMeNUDaw — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 16, 2025

Tigers turn a BIG double play with the bases loaded to get out of the inning!



E8 || CU 6, PIT 1



🖥 https://t.co/bSyEyQmluW pic.twitter.com/Dw0uuI8AtP — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 16, 2025

🚨 CAREER-HIGH ALERT 🚨@aidan_knaak ties his career high with his 12th strikeout of the game, giving him 💯 for the season❗️



E7 || CU 4, PIT 0



🖥 https://t.co/bSyEyQmluW pic.twitter.com/ouEce61Cgk — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 16, 2025

JP!!!!@JarrenPurify goes deep to extend the Tiger lead!



🚀 376 ft

💨 100 mph



T8 || CU 5, PIT 0



🖥 https://t.co/bSyEyQmluW pic.twitter.com/yLbC76N84x — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 16, 2025

CAM CAN!@CamCannarella hits his second single of the game, this time scoring a run!



T6 || CU 4, PIT 0



🖥 https://t.co/bSyEyQmluW pic.twitter.com/ENqJ3NzsQC — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 15, 2025

CIUFO DELIVERS!@AndrewCiufo grounds a two-out double over the third-base bag to score a run!



T4 || CU 2, PIT 0



🖥 https://t.co/bSyEyQmluW pic.twitter.com/PB8tCiqYNL — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 15, 2025

LONNNNNG GONE!!!!@jacob_jarrell1 goes the other way for a HR!



🚀 425 ft

💨 105 mph



T6 || CU 3, PIT 0



🖥 https://t.co/bSyEyQmluW pic.twitter.com/1JcJBTKhh5 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 15, 2025

Another scoreless frame for @aidan_knaak, who has 5️⃣ strikeouts in the game.



E2 || CU 0, PIT 0



🖥 https://t.co/bSyEyQmluW pic.twitter.com/L7HQXxoryz — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 15, 2025