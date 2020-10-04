Clemson LB named national defensive player of week

The Walter Camp Football Foundation has announced the Football Bowl Subdivision National Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, presented by Generation UCAN, for games ending October 3.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ZACH WILSON, QB, BYU

Junior, Quarterback, Draper, Utah/Corner Canyon HS

Zach Wilson accounted for five touchdowns (2 passing, 3 rushing) as 22nd-ranked BYU defeated Louisiana Tech, 45-14. Wilson completed 24-of-26 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 43 yards and three scores.

Notes: Zach Wilson is the fourth BYU player to win the award since 2004, and the first since former Cougar QB Max Hall was honored on Sept. 9, 2009.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Baylon Spector, CLEMSON

Graduate Senior, Linebacker, Calhoun, GA/Calhoun HS

Baylon Spector recorded a career-best 13 tackles (4 solo), including 1.5 for losses, and added 0.5 quarterback sacks as top-ranked Clemson defeated ACC-rival Virginia, 41-23.

Notes: Baylon Spector is the 11th Clemson player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004, and the first since former Tiger LB Isaiah Simmons (Dec. 1, 2019).