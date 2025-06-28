sports_football
Antonio Williams gives a sizeable donation back to his alma mater
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago

Antonio Williams is giving back.

The former Dutch Fork standout returned to his high school alma mater to give out a $10,000 donation to the school's booster club.

"Thank you for the support and the donation to support us," wrote Dutch Fork Football on Twitter.

