|
Antonio Williams gives a sizeable donation back to his alma mater
Antonio Williams is giving back.
The former Dutch Fork standout returned to his high school alma mater to give out a $10,000 donation to the school's booster club. "Thank you for the support and the donation to support us," wrote Dutch Fork Football on Twitter. "I just try and give them a good image to live up to.”@ClemsonFB Antonio Williams (@a_williams2022) hosted his first kids camp with @dfhsfootball. The camp honored his teammate Jack Alkhatib, who died in 2021. He called Jack "one of the best humans I ever met."@abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/9Hg6EaZvRW Thank you @a_williams2022 for the support and the donation to support us! #ForeverFox #LLJ60 pic.twitter.com/pk25qgE6Kq
The former Dutch Fork standout returned to his high school alma mater to give out a $10,000 donation to the school's booster club.
"Thank you for the support and the donation to support us," wrote Dutch Fork Football on Twitter.
"I just try and give them a good image to live up to.”@ClemsonFB Antonio Williams (@a_williams2022) hosted his first kids camp with @dfhsfootball. The camp honored his teammate Jack Alkhatib, who died in 2021. He called Jack "one of the best humans I ever met."@abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/9Hg6EaZvRW— Noah Chast (@NoahChastTV) June 28, 2025
Thank you @a_williams2022 for the support and the donation to support us! #ForeverFox #LLJ60 pic.twitter.com/pk25qgE6Kq— Dutch Fork Football (@dfhsfootball) June 28, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!