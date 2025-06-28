SEC transfer pitcher commits to Clemson

SEC transfer pitcher Michael Sharman commits to Clemson

Former Tennessee left-handed pitcher Michael Sharman announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday. Sharman went 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 17 appearances and 22 2/3 innings with 25 strikeouts to 10 walks last season. "One last ride," Sharman said with the announcement on Instagram. Michael Sharman 2025 College Baseball Highlights! | Tennessee Volunteers pic.twitter.com/P5e9xxO1QW — Baseball is Everything (@ReportOnSports) June 16, 2025 Career high 6️⃣ strikeouts now for Sharman as he strands the tying run at third!



📺 https://t.co/EIMTktsf4z (SECN+)#GBO // #BeatNKU pic.twitter.com/bt5z9xbBu9 — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) April 30, 2025 Tennessee bio 2025 Started in midweek win over Belmont, turning in two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts (5/13). Went 3.2 innings in second start as a Vol, allowing one run on five hits while striking out three against Indiana State (5/6). Earned his third win against NKU, contributing 4.1 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out six (4/29). Turned in three scoreless relief innings against Lipscomb to earn his second win of the season (4/22). Struck out two in a scoreless relief outing in 13-3 midweek win over Bellarmine (4/15). Picked up first win as a Volunteer, pitching a scoreless second inning in a 7-1 midweek win over Tennessee Tech (4/1). Pitched a scoreless first inning, striking out two batters in a 14-3 midweek win over Queens (3/26). Part of the five-pitcher effort in the ninth no-hitter in program history, closing the game with a clean ninth inning vs St. Bonaventure (3/7). Entered with two outs in the top of the first, pitching 2.1 innings allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out five against Radford (3/4) 2024 - GEORGIA HIGHLANDS (JUCO) Appeared in 16 games, starting all of them and averaging 93.2 innings pitched Posted 101 strikeouts, averaging 9.70 per game and also had a 3.36 ERA 2023 - PARKLAND (JUCO) Started in all 11 games that he made appearances in for a total of 56.1 innings pitched, including one complete game Struck out 56 batters, averaging 8.95 strikeouts per game HIGH SCHOOL Attended Etowah High School in Woodstock, Georgia Earned A and B Honor Roll distinctions Collected multiple All-Tournament Team honors Garnered All-Region and All-State honors his junior year Played travel ball with the East Cobb Astros PERSONAL Born on March 1, 2002 Majoring in Information Science Son of Brenda and former High Point University tennis player Steve Sharman Has an older brother, Stephen, and younger brother, Matthew Nickname is “Sharm” Enjoys playing the piano, video games, and hanging out with friends Can solve a Rubik’s cube in under a minute Can do card tricks and is good at ping pong Favorite music artists are Kid Cudi, Mac Miller, Russ, Khalid and Mike Chose Tennessee over UNC Charlotte and KSU because of the environment and coaching staff View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Sharman (@michaelsharman_)

