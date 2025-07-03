NFL Network analyst makes new pro QB comparison on Cade Klubnik, breaks down game

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah did a 'first look' breakdown and comparisons on Clemson's QB1 recently. Cade Klubnik is regarded by some as a potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick come next April. Jeremiah did a deep dive into strengths and weaknesses he sees in Klubnik: What I liked: Klubnik is an excellent athlete with quick hands and feet. In the RPO game, he sees the field clearly and his operation time is excellent. He pulls the ball from the running back and delivers it outside in one motion. Furthermore, he is an excellent touch thrower. He anticipates well and throws a soft, catchable ball. He excels on fades, both to the slot and the outside receivers. Klubnik uses his athleticism to escape and create plays with his arm and legs. His mobility allows the offense to move the pocket on rollouts and he can deliver the ball accurately when moving right or left. He has popped a few long runs on designed QB rushes (SEE: game-winner vs. Pitt), and I love his toughness to fight for extra yards. Where he needs to improve: I'd like to see Klubnik add some weight and power. In the spring, scouts weighed him at 204 pounds, and there are times when he looks flimsy in the pocket. He lacks the lower-body strength to shrug off pass rushers and goes down too easily. He flashes the ability to slide around inside the pocket, but he struggles to consistently find open throwing lanes. The Clemson passer doesn't have an overpowering arm and that leads to some shrinking windows on drive throws. If Klubnik can get into his legs more on delivery, I believe he can discover more velocity as a passer. And if he can add that element to his game, it will drastically improve his value. Jeremiah's NFL QB comp on Klubnik is Ryan Tannehill, who played 11 pro seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, but Jeremiah admits that Tannehill isn't 1-for-1 on Klubnik. "His notes read similar to the ones I made for Ryan Tannehill when he was coming out of Texas A&M. Obviously, Tannehill is much bigger, and I thought his arm strength was better than Klubnik's is at this point in time. However, both guys are very athletic, possessing ideal quickness and the ability to create plays. They both throw with touch and timing and excel on loft passes down the field. Tannehill carved out a solid, decade-plus career, making the Pro Bowl in 2019. Klubnik has areas where he needs to continue to improve, but he has the upside to follow a similar NFL path," Jeremiah said. Tannehill was a No. 8 overall selection by the Miami Dolphins in 2012. He has 216 passing touchdowns to 115 interceptions. The soon-to-be 37-year-old Tannehill did not play in the NFL last year but has not officially retired. Jeremiah is circling Klubnik's SEC regular-season bookends again in 2025 with LSU and South Carolina, after losing both in the 2024 regular season with Georgia and the rival Gamecocks. "I can't wait to see how he performs against those two opponents. Clemson should be a national title contender, and if Klubnik can take the next step as a player, he'll generate significant draft buzz," Jeremiah said. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!