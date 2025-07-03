Recapping Clemson's recruiting moments from a busy summer so far

The summer is usually a slow period in sports, especially as July approaches. For Clemson's recruiting efforts, things have heated up in various ways. Before the cookouts and time on the water begin, we wanted to provide a recap of some of the big-hitter events from June and attempt to identify what's next before recruiting takes a backseat to the start of the 2025 season. *Clemson has offered 26 prospects in June, with most coming after workouts at Dabo Swinney's camp, and plenty had the chance to express their gratitude for the experience with TigerNet. The most notable of the mix comes at quarterback, with Shreveport's Peyton Houston's workout at Swinney's final camp day marking him as the top quarterback target for the Tigers. The red carpet was rolled out for the Louisiana native, who has only decided to take visits to Clemson, Oklahoma, USC, and Texas, seemingly lining up the early contenders for summer trips. So far, Clemson has done very well for itself, with Houston and Garrett Riley going behind the scenes to show the rising junior what it would be like to be the Tigers' starting quarterback. Houston relayed to TigerNet that he feels like a top priority, and still remains the only offer extended at the position for this class. *Meanwhile, Clemson's 2026 class still has final pieces in the works. We've reported on top targets like Bryce Perry-Wright and Tyler Atkinson over June, relaying them as class-altering prospects. After speaking to some contacts, in the case of Perry-Wright, the tide has shifted in Texas A&M's favor, leaving one of Clemson's favorites likely heading to the SEC. One way or another, we will have more on Perry-Wright's commitment by Saturday night. Plenty of other targets have made their college choices, leaving the Tigers out of the mix, but for the most part, those were expected losses. While Clemson picked up massive victories in Leo Delaney, Dre Quinn, and Carter Scruggs, other prospects chose different paths. Five-star safety Joey O'Brien ended up choosing Notre Dame after a Clemson official visit, but the Tigers never seemed to be the top school for his services. Expanding on that, Mickey Conn has already secured pledges at the position in Kentavion Anderson and Kaden Gebhardt. Certainly, he has a strong chance at landing safety Blake Stewart on July 13. Losing out on a five-star talent can seem like a bummer in the moment, but in that instance, for Conn, Clemson is already well equipped at that spot. Arguably, the most consequential loss on the offensive side of the ball came at running back, but Spiller may have an option that's already plenty familiar with the program. Colquitt County's Jae Lamar ended up choosing Georgia over Clemson, putting the Tigers in an interesting spot at the position. All of the top three targets Spiller identified chose elsewhere. Still, an alternative may already be set in motion. Coosa Christian's J'Alan Terry was recently at Dabo Swinney's camp, and ensured he was in Spiller's top group to showcase more of his skills, hoping an offer could potentially come his way. At the time, the door was likely shut on that possibility. After Lamar's decision, he certainly feels like a top candidate for that spot.

