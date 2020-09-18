Clemson Homecoming ceremonies canceled, graduation rescheduled

Clemson president Jim Clements announced the following in a letter on Friday:

Homecoming Canceled

We have made the difficult decision to cancel Homecoming activities originally scheduled for Oct. 23-24, including Tigerama and the annual Homecoming parade and float build. I realize that Homecoming is an exciting time for our students and alumni, and that it represents many of the best aspects of the Clemson experience.

However, our top priority remains completing a successful fall semester. As a result, some events and activities will continue to be held virtually or postponed due to significantly reduced capacities and physical distancing guidelines.

Commencement Ceremonies set for November

I am pleased to share today that ceremonies for our May and August graduates have been rescheduled for Nov. 13-15 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. We had hoped to hold ceremonies on campus at Memorial Stadium, but the move to November necessitated that we relocate to an indoor venue.

Specifics will be forthcoming soon, but we anticipate holding multiple ceremonies to account for proper distancing requirements. We have used this venue for commencement in the past when Littlejohn Coliseum was unavailable and the team at Bon Secours did an outstanding job. We’re excited to finally be able to honor our newest graduates in-person and we are already hard at work making it a memorable event. We also hope to have details about our December commencement soon.