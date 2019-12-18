Clemson DL coach named new recruiting coordinator

Brandon Streeter served in the role previously, now shifting to more duties on the offensive side with Jeff Scott's departure. Bates was hired in 2017 from Jacksonville State to replace Dan Brooks.

"What an amazing job that Todd Bates has done," Swinney said at the school's signing day celebration. "He has come in and done a wonderful job coaching our guys ... Also a huge impact on the recruiting trail. One of the most genuine, authentic, passionate young coaches you will ever meet. Just really excited about this new role.

"He'll have his own spin on it when he starts having these staff meetings."

Bates says he's looking to continue Clemson's success.

"I'm just looking forward to it. What a grand opportunity it is," Bates said. "Coach Streeter and everyone before has done such a great job. I just hope to keep it rolling ... I look forward to it and just ready to hit the ground running."