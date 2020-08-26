City of Clemson extends mask ordinance

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The City of Clemson extended their mask cordinance for another 60 days to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Face coverings in public places help reduce the risk of transmission and the city police wrote over 147 tickets ($25 each) in downtown Clemson over the weekend according to the police chief.

"We had educated for approximately 60 days and shifted to enforcement of the ordinance," Jeff Stone told WYFF News 4 on Wednesday.

The ordinance will extend until around October 24 unless voted down eventually by the City Council.

The South Carolina DHEC announced 505 new confirmed cases and 42 additional confirmed deaths of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 112,643 and the confirmed deaths are 2,451.