ACC sets announcement date and time on new football schedule

The wait is almost over for a new-look ACC football schedule.

The league will unveil the schedule and dates at 9 a.m. Thursday on the ACC Network.

The schedule contains 10 conference games and one out of conference contest per team.

In league play for Clemson, the schedule shakeup switched Notre Dame from a non-conference to a conference game, Boston College from a road game to a home game and swapped Louisville (home) and NC State (home) for Pittsburgh (home), Miami (home) and Virginia Tech (away). Clemson will still head to Georgia Tech, Florida State and Wake Forest and host Virginia and Syracuse with new dates to be announced.

The usual prelude to an ACC Championship appearance will not occur this year, as the SEC ruled that South Carolina could not face Clemson due to their conference-only schedule in 2020. It is the first year since 1908 that the teams are not scheduled to meet in football.

The non-conference game hasn't been announced yet but TigerNet's David Hood reported via sources this week that The Citadel is the likely opponent (previously scheduled this season).

