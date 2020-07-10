ACC announces timeline for decisions on football, more athletic seasons

TigerNet Staff by

The ACC will not make a decision until late July on its fall sports, the league announced Friday afternoon. That includes the structure of the football season, which could see major changes after the Big Ten set the precedent of changing to a conference-game-only model on Thursday. "Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season," ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. "The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July." Notre Dame is in the plans to be a part of a revised schedule, per multiple reports.

One scenario on the table, per WRAL TV's Joe Giglio, is a model where each team plays a home-and-home with five ACC opponents, including Notre Dame in that mix as a 15th member school.

Statement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford ?? pic.twitter.com/vTishzIYPA — The ACC (@theACC) July 10, 2020

One scheduling model on the table for the ACC:



Ten games but not 10 individual games, rather a home-and-home between five teams.



Notre Dame would be included and count in the ACC standings



There wouldn't be any other games against teams outside the league — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 10, 2020