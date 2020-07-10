ACC announces timeline for decisions on football, more athletic seasons
Friday, July 10, 2020
The ACC will not make a decision until late July on its fall sports, the league announced Friday afternoon.

That includes the structure of the football season, which could see major changes after the Big Ten set the precedent of changing to a conference-game-only model on Thursday.

"Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season," ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. "The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July."

Notre Dame is in the plans to be a part of a revised schedule, per multiple reports.

One scenario on the table, per WRAL TV's Joe Giglio, is a model where each team plays a home-and-home with five ACC opponents, including Notre Dame in that mix as a 15th member school.

