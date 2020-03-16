2020 Prowl & Growl Tour canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Press release from IPTAY As the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) begins to have an increased impact on our nation, we want to share more about the steps being taken within the Clemson Alumni Association, IPTAY, the Annual Giving Office and all across the University to best ensure the health of the Clemson family. University officials have been carefully monitoring the evolving national situation and evaluating all scheduled upcoming events and activities related to the University. Based on an abundance of caution and deep concern for the possible risk that travel and assembling in crowded spaces creates, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 Prowl & Growl Tour. These events will not be rescheduled in 2020. Due to the decisions made by the University to suspend in-person events taking place either on- or off-campus and the ACC’s decision to suspend all athletics competition indefinitely we felt this was the right decision to make in order to protect the health and safety of the event attendees, volunteers, coaches, staff and the greater Clemson community. The well being of the greater Clemson community remains our first priority, and we are grateful for your support as we continue to monitor and respond to rapidly changing circumstances.

We request your patience while the club finalizes plans for providing refunds to those who have purchased tickets to this event. The club will contact you directly with the details regarding your refund.

We apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment these changes may have caused. We thank you for your understanding and patience during this challenging time and look forward to seeing you in 2021 for next year’s Prowl & Growl tour.