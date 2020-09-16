2020 CFP playoff signage added to Death Valley, 'Unity' and 'Equality' on sideline
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, September 16, 2020 2:35 PM

Death Valley will look a little different for the Clemson faithful on Saturday against the Citadel.

Check out a few pics of the new 2020 College Football Playoff signage and the 'Equality' and 'Unity' boxes that are painted on different parts of the sideline.

More pics:

Preview from inside Death Valley:

