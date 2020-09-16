2020 CFP playoff signage added to Death Valley, 'Unity' and 'Equality' on sideline

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Death Valley will look a little different for the Clemson faithful on Saturday against the Citadel.

Check out a few pics of the new 2020 College Football Playoff signage and the 'Equality' and 'Unity' boxes that are painted on different parts of the sideline.

Death Valley field getting a fresh coat while we tour the new policies in place for Gameday this Saturday. #Clemson pic.twitter.com/xmKq35Plfb — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 15, 2020

Seatbacks in place to space out Death Valley Saturday for about 19,000 fans. pic.twitter.com/TDowH0ZipC — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 15, 2020

#Clemson has Death Valley ready to have a safer environment on Saturdays this fall. More coming up from our tour around Memorial Stadium coming up. pic.twitter.com/CAy5s8gBVA — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 15, 2020

