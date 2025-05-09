|
Live from Tiger Field: Game one vs. Duke
4 hours ago- -
It's the final home series of the regular season for the Tigers, who take on Duke.
SERIES SETUP • Who – Duke (33-15, 14-10 ACC) vs. Clemson (37-13, 14-10 ACC)
• Best Ranking – DUK – NR; CU – No. 6 NCBWA
• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch – ACC Network Extra
• Video Announcers – Mike Freeman, William Qualkinbush
• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball @clemsontigernet
STAFF
21:29
Mahlstedt walks in a run. Now 9-7, bases still loaded, one out
STAFF
21:25
Tying run at first, go-ahead run at the plate
STAFF
21:25
Duke has a run in, and the bases are loaded
STAFF
21:12
Tigers lead 9-5 as we head to the 9th. Mahlstedt to pitch. Not a save situation
STAFF
21:04
Ciufo with a long homer to left-center scores Paino, who had doubled. Tigers now lead 9-5. That is his sixth homer of the season
STAFF
20:59
Tigers add some insurance....Jarrell doubles, moves to third on a wild pitch and scores on Crighton's sac fly to center. Tigers lead 7-5
STAFF
20:57
Tigers lead 6-5 but are threatening here in the eighth
STAFF
20:50
Nothing doing for Duke in the 8th. Tigers lead 6-2
Fastlane Tiger
20:48
Man do not get how the hitting has fallen off a cliff
STAFF
20:47
Tigers go quietly in the 7th
STAFF
20:41
We stretch here at DKS..Tigers lead 6-5
thompson_creek_tiger®
20:37
At the worst possible time of year for this team.
Pretty much all the optimism for a return to Omaha has gone out the window.
Pretty much all the optimism for a return to Omaha has gone out the window.
STAFF
20:35
Jacob McGovern on to pith
STAFF
20:33
Not good....RP Reed Garris leaves with an injury. Hard to tell the injury, but he walked off gingerly with the help of two trainers.
STAFF
20:25
Nothing doing for the Tigers in the sixth. We head to the 7th with Clemson ahead 6-4
STAFF
20:17
Clemson has struck out 10 times already. Priest, Gaffney and Listi with two each
STAFF
20:11
Final line for Knaak.....5 1/3 innings, three runs (two earned) with four walks, one hit batter and eight strikeouts.
STAFF
20:10
Duke right back in it with a two-run single. Now 6-4
STAFF
20:03
A walk and a hit batter ends the night for Knaak. Runners at first and second, one out, and Reed Garris is on to pitch
STAFF
19:53
Knaak has qualified for the win, has thrown 93 pitches. This might be his last inning unless he has a quick frame
STAFF
19:52
Tigers go quietly in the 5th, lead 6-2
clover65®
19:48
Need a couple more innings from him
STAFF
19:46
Knaak sets down the Blue Devils, Tigers lead 6-2
STAFF
19:39
Priest and Gaffney strike out to end the 4th, but the Tigers score six to lead 6-2
STAFF
19:37
Purify walks, runners at first and second, one out. Priest, whose bunt single got this started, at the plate
STAFF
19:36
Who knows? Maybe that bunt single by Priest is the spark this team needed
STAFF
19:35
Cam with a laced double down the left field line that hits the wall of the bullpen, and three runs score!! Now 6-2 Tigers
clover65®
19:33
About time we get some bases loaded magic!
STAFF
19:32
Ciufo with a 2-run single to left!! Tigers lead 4-2 and Duke makes a pitching change
STAFF
19:29
bases loaded after a Paino walk
STAFF
19:25
Crighton delivers a two-run single to left to tie the score at 2-2. Runners at first and second with one out. Paino to the plate
STAFF
19:22
Tigers have loaded the bases...one out. Crighton to the dish
STAFF
19:16
Priest leads off the 4th with a bunt away from the shift.
STAFF
19:04
Cam gets plunked with two out, but Purify grounds out to end the inning. Duke leads 2-0 after three
STAFF
18:58
Duke puts two more runners on base but Knaak works out of trouble. Heading to the bottom of the third
STAFF
18:44
We've played two, still 2-0 Duke
STAFF
18:26
With the 2B shadowing Cam at second, Purify had a huge hole on the right side and should have tried to go that way to move the runner. But three long swings lead to a K, Priest strikes out, and Gaffney grounds out to end the frame. -
STAFF
18:21
Cam laces a single to left to start the B1, and moves to second on a wild pitch -
STAFF
18:16
Knaak gets a foul out and a K to end the inning, but Duke scores twice and leads 2-0 -
STAFF
18:12
An error on the SS, a walk, and now a single puts Duke up 2-0, runners at the corners, one out -
nctigs
18:09
not a good start...
STAFF
18:07
With one out, Duke's Gracia hits one off the roof of the batting practice building. 1-0 Duke -
STAFF
18:05
We are underway...Knaak fires a ball on the first pitch -
STAFF
17:57
As usual, Tigers in the home first base dugout, Duke in third base dugout. -
STAFF
17:57
CU Line Up
Spot Pos # Player Bats Avg
1 cf 10 Cam Cannarella L .298
2 2b 23 Jarren Purify R .311
3 dh 99 Collin Priest L .257
4 1b 16 Luke Gaffney R .277
5 lf 6 Dominic Listi L .292
6 c 9 Jacob Jarrell R .250
7 rf 3 Jack Crighton R .264
8 3b 8 Josh Paino R .267
9 ss 5 Andrew Ciufo R .243
10 p 19 Aidan Knaak R -
STAFF
17:57
A little overcast, temp around 80. The lights are already on. Tigers in orange jerseys with purple and white trim, purple hats, white pants. Duke in road greys with blue trim and blue hats.
