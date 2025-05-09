Bunt single sparks Tigers to win over Duke in series opener

CLEMSON – A bunt single from a power hitter was just the spark the Clemson offense needed. Collin Priest’s bunt to open the bottom of the fourth fueled a six-run inning as No. 9 Clemson defeated Duke 9-7 Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in the opener of a three-game series. Clemson improves to 38-13 overall and 15-10 in the ACC while Duke falls to 33-16 overall and 14-11 in league play. Starter Aidan Knaak earned the win to improve to 7-1. Cam Cannarella had three hits and drove in three, and Jack Crighton added a hit and three RBI. A solo homer, an error, a walk, and a single led to two runs for Duke in the top of the first. Knaak settled in after that and held the Blue Devils at bay while the offense struggled to find momentum. The offense found that momentum in the bottom of the fourth. With the Blue Devils playing the shift to the right side, Collin Priest laid a bunt single down the third base line for a hit. Dominic Listi was hit by a pitch with one out, and Jacob Jarrell walked to load the bases. Jack Crighton and Andrew Ciufo followed with run-scoring singles, and Clemson led 3-2. Mark Hindy replaced Duke starter Owen Proksch and came in to face Cannarella with the bases full of Tigers. Cannarella laced a double inside the bag at third that bounced off the back wall of the bullpen, and with the left fielder chasing the carom, three runs scored and the Tigers led 6-2. The Blue Devils chased Knaak in the sixth. The first hitter in the inning struck out, but a walk and a hit batter ousted Knaak, who was replaced by Reed Garris. Garris registered a quick out on interference, but a walk and a two-run single made it 6-4. The final line for Knaak was 5 1/3 innings pitched, three runs (two earned) with four walks, one hit batter and eight strikeouts. Jake Hyde led off the seventh for the Blue Devils with a long homer to right, and the lead was down to 6-5. The Tigers added insurance in the eighth. Jacob Jarrell bounced a double off the wall in right-center with one out and moved to third on a wild pitch. Crighton lofted a ball to short center for the out, but it was enough to score Jarrell for the 7-5 lead. Josh Paino rifled a double down the line in left, and Andrew Ciufo blasted a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, to left-center for a 9-5 advantage. Andrew McGovern pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, and Lucas Mahlstedt allowed two runs in the ninth. Game two of the series is set for 2 pm Saturday, but the Tigers will honor the seniors in a ceremony that starts at 1:30 pm. Tigers take the first game of the series with a double play! pic.twitter.com/66zhole4Sb — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 10, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!