Seminoles clinch series over Tigers in run-rule fashion after big rally

The Tigers fell to 37-12 overall and 14-10 in ACC play. The game lasted eight innings due to the 10-run rule.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. - No. 5 Florida State scored seven runs in the second inning and in seven of its eight innings at the plate in its 20-9 victory over No. 2 Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles, who won the series 2-1, improved to 33-10 overall and 14-7 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 37-12 overall and 14-10 in ACC play. The game lasted eight innings due to the 10-run rule.

Alex Lodise belted a solo homer in the first inning, then the Seminoles scored seven runs, including five with two outs, on five hits in the second inning. Florida State added two runs in the third inning to build a 10-0 lead, then Clemson responded with five runs in the top of the fourth inning, highlighted by seven straight Tigers reaching base.

After Florida State scored a two-out run in the bottom of the fourth inning, Josh Paino crushed a two-run homer, his ninth of the year, in the top of the sixth inning. Two batters later, Luke Gaffney hit a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, to narrow Florida State’s lead to 11-9.

But in the bottom of the sixth inning, Drew Faurot led off with a homer, then Myles Bailey, who was 4-for-5 with five RBIs, lofted a three-run homer in the seventh inning. In the eighth inning, Lodise added a two-run homer, his second long ball of the game, then Max Williams followed with a solo homer. Three batters later, Faurot ended the game with a two-run homer, his second long ball of the game.

Joe Charles (2-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 2.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Tiger starter Talan Bell (0-1) suffered the loss in 1.1 innings pitched.

The Tigers travel to Conway, S.C, to take on Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

