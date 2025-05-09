Tigers win first NCAA Tournament match in first appearance, down Navy

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – A fourth-quarter hat trick from graduate scoring leader Lindsey Marshall helped No. 14/12 Clemson Lacrosse (14-6) turn a 7-5 deficit into a 11-8 victory over No. 16/15 Navy Midshipmen (15-6) in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament at Dorrance Field. The win was Clemson’s first NCAA Tournament win in program history. After falling behind 7-5 with 11:25 to play in the third quarter, Clemson allowed just one goal in the final 26 minutes en route to the victory and holding the Midshipmen to eight goals below their season average of 16.0 per game. Goalie Emily Lamparter tallied seven saves against 15 shots on goal and the Tigers caused 11 of Navy’s 20 turnovers. KEY PERFORMANCES Lindsey Marshall: 3 goals, 1 assist Brooke Goldstein: 2 goals, 2 assists Bridget Babcock: 2 goals, 1 assist, 2 ground balls, 3 caused turnovers Lexi Edmonds: 2 goals Emily Lamparter: 7 saves, 46.7% save rate Summer Agostino: 5 caused turnovers, 4 ground balls NOTABLES Clemson participated in its first NCAA Tournament game in program history in its third season. Head Coach Allison Kwolek won her first career NCAA Tournament game in her career in her third game (2018, 2019). Lindsey Marshall scored three goals in an 8:50 span in the fourth quarter after being held without a goal in the first three quarters. now has 59 goals and 13 assists for 72 points this season. Brooke Goldstein upped her single-season assist record total to 42 and her points tally to 61. Lexi Edmonds scored her 40th goal of the season. HOW IT HAPPENED Lexi Edmonds scored the first goal in Clemson’s NCAA Tournament history 1:58 into the first quarter on a feed from freshman Brooke Goldstein, who registered her 41st assist of the season. Goldstein found Edmonds cutting to cage and the graduate went high to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Katie Castiello scored her 20th of the season unassisted 1:16 later to give Clemson a 2-0 advantage. After Alyssa Ching’s 66th goal of the season for Navy, Clemson took a 4-1 lead as Lindsey Marshall found Goldstein for her 18th goal of the season and Natalie Shurtleff scored her 36th goal of the season with a helper from Bridget Babcock. Navy cut the score to 4-2 before Edmonds struck again for her 40th goal of the season, this time from Castiello, becoming the third Tiger this season to tally 40 goals. The Midshipmen scored the next 5 goals, taking a 7-5 lead with 11:25 to play in the third quarter. Goldstein got one back 3:11 later, her 19th goal and 60th point of the season. Lindsey Marshall scored the equalizer with 13:50 to play in the 4th quarter, tying the game at 7-7. Marshall struck again 30 seconds later to give the Tigers and 8-7 lead, her 58th goal of the season. Navy put one past Lamparter, but Babcock found the back of the net with 10:11 to play in the contest, her 13th of the season, to give the Tigers a 9-8 advantage. Babcock tacked another on a little over three minutes later, her 14th of the season, on a feed from Goldstein. Marshall completed her hat trick with 5:00 to play in the contest. UP NEXT Clemson will take on No. 1 overall seed North Carolina (18-0) at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Dorrance Field. The game will be televised on ESPN+. CLEMSON WINS!!!!@ClemsonWlax just took down Navy to earn its first NCAA Tournament win in program history! pic.twitter.com/ho13shAsaY — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) May 9, 2025