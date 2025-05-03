Clemson's ACC Softball Championship bracket set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) - Florida State secured its 15th Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in program history to become the 2025 ACC Softball Regular-Season Champion over the final weekend of the regular season. The 2025 ACC Softball Championship begins Wednesday, May 7, and continues through Saturday, May 10, at the Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Massachusetts. The Seminoles earned the No. 1 seed at the 2025 ACC Championship and are set to play their first tournament game in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 8, at 11 a.m. ET. They will take on the winner of Wednesday’s first-round matchup between No. 8 Georgia Tech and No. 9 California. The Yellow Jackets and the Golden Bears will kick off the championship with an 11 a.m. ET start on Wednesday, followed by No. 5 Stanford and No. 12 Pitt at 1:30 p.m. ET. No. 7 Virginia will take the field against No. 10 Louisville at 5 p.m. ET, followed by No. 6 North Carolina and No. 11 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Thursday, May 8, No. 4 seed and reigning ACC Champion Duke will face the winner of Stanford and Pitt at 1:30 p.m. ET in quarterfinals action. No. 2 Clemson will follow after at 5 p.m. ET against the winner of Virginia and Louisville, and No. 3 Virginia Tech will close out the quarterfinals against the winner of North Carolina and Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET. The 2025 ACC Softball Championship will continue with semifinals on Friday, May 9, at 1 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET and will conclude with the ACC championship game on Saturday, May 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET. ACC Network and ESPN will provide live coverage of the 2025 ACC Softball Championship. The first three rounds will be broadcast on ACC Network, with additional studio coverage between games. ESPN will carry the championship game on Saturday. Ticket books, which include access to all 11 games, including the championship game on Saturday, are priced at $45. Daily tickets are also available, with prices ranging from $12-20. Tickets are now available by visiting BCEagles.com or by calling the Boston College Athletics Ticket Office at 617-552-4622. Tickets purchased in advance will be sent via mobile delivery the week of the championship. Five ACC teams are ranked in the latest ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25, led by No. 9 Florida State. Joining the Seminoles are Virginia Tech at No. 15, Clemson at No. 16, Stanford at No. 17 and Duke at No. 20. Virginia is receiving votes. For more information on the 2025 ACC Softball Championship, visit the 2025 ACC Softball Championship Page. 2025 ACC Softball Championship Schedule (All Times Eastern) Wednesday, May 7 Game 1: #8 Georgia Tech vs. #9 California | 11 a.m. | ACCN Game 2: #5 Stanford vs. #12 Pitt | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN Game 3: #7 Virginia vs. #10 Louisville | 5 p.m. | ACCN Game 4: #6 North Carolina vs. #11 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN Thursday, May 8 Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN Game 6: #4 Duke vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN Game 7: #2 Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN Friday, May 9 Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN Saturday, May 10 Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN 𝙒𝙝𝙤'𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙤𝙛𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡? 🏆



The 2025 ACC Softball Championship Bracket is officially here!



— ACC Softball (@ACCsoftball) May 4, 2025