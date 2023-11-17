CLEMSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WBB sports_basketball
No. 1-ranked South Carolina pulled away early from Clemson. (Clemson athletics photo)
No. 1-ranked South Carolina pulled away early from Clemson. (Clemson athletics photo)

No. 1 Gamecocks roll over Tigers
by - 2023 Nov 17 11:13

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers women’s basketball team headed to Columbia on Thursday night and fell to the No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 109-40.

Clemson was led in scoring by Maddi Cluse who put up 11 points on 5/11 from the floor. Makayla Elmore and Amari Robinson led the Tigers by grabbing 6 rebounds each.

Clemson (3-1) will be back in Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday afternoon for a doubleheader with the men’s basketball team. The men tip off at 1:00 p.m. against Boise State, the women are slated to start at 3:30 p.m. against Longwood. Those who have tickets to the men’s game will have free admission to the women’s game. Clemson is 3-0 at Littlejohn Coliseum this season. The Tigers will look to improve to 4-1 which would be their best start to a season since 2020-21 when they started 6-0.


Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson coordinator leads nation in assistant salary, as one of two to top $2 million
Clemson coordinator leads nation in assistant salary, as one of two to top $2 million
No. 1 Gamecocks roll over Tigers
No. 1 Gamecocks roll over Tigers
CBS Sports NFL mock draft has two Tigers going in first round
CBS Sports NFL mock draft has two Tigers going in first round
Clemson announces one-stop NIL shop with 110 Society
Clemson announces one-stop NIL shop with 110 Society
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the WomensBasketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts