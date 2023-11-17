No. 1 Gamecocks roll over Tigers

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers women’s basketball team headed to Columbia on Thursday night and fell to the No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 109-40. Clemson was led in scoring by Maddi Cluse who put up 11 points on 5/11 from the floor. Makayla Elmore and Amari Robinson led the Tigers by grabbing 6 rebounds each. Clemson (3-1) will be back in Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday afternoon for a doubleheader with the men’s basketball team. The men tip off at 1:00 p.m. against Boise State, the women are slated to start at 3:30 p.m. against Longwood. Those who have tickets to the men’s game will have free admission to the women’s game. Clemson is 3-0 at Littlejohn Coliseum this season. The Tigers will look to improve to 4-1 which would be their best start to a season since 2020-21 when they started 6-0. Final from Columbia. We’re back in Littlejohn on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Ouv2EjRjor — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) November 17, 2023